BUNDJALUNG chef Mark Olive teams up with Noongar man and Western Australian comic Derek Nannup, as the fellas whip up dishes jam-packed with natural, native Australian ingredients fused with elements of Indigenous culture in the fresh season of On Country Kitchen, this month.

“In the last series we focussed on Noongar products, ingredients, and cuisine along the west coast of Australia, from Perth, all the way down to the Margaret River, and because that is Noongar country, we were able to celebrate and showcase a lot the local tourism of the local Noongar people,” Olive said.

This time around, viewers will follow Mark and Derek over to the east coast, and learn about some of the special elements of Koori cuisine and tourism from NSW.

“I know of so many international chefs and celebrities who come over to Australia and they want to know what the real Australian cuisine is,” Olive said.