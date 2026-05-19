35 years of Koori Mail

This edition, number 876, marks 35 years since the Koori Mail began. What started as a seed of an idea to ‘provide a voice for Kooris everywhere’, has grown and flourished to become a much loved newspaper across the country, with the honour of being the first in Australia to be fully digitised as a national resource by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.

During the years, the Koori Mail has only missed being published twice, following an historic flood events in 2022, when its office as destroyed, along with the homes of key staff.