70 years: couple’s long love story ‘legendary’

By Todd Jigarru Condie

When Esther and Harry Grogan look back across more than 70 years together, their story carries the sweep of a life lived through hardship, work, family, faith and devotion – a love story shaped not by grand gestures, but by the steady promise of staying the distance.

The Mareeba couple, both 92, will mark 70 years of marriage surrounded by family at the International Club in Mareeba in far north Queensland next month, a celebration that will bring generations around two people whose lives have long been held together by resilience and care.

Their journey began far from Far North Queensland, in Sydney in the 1950s, when a young Dhunghutti/Anaiwan woman from Walcha and a young Western Yalanji/Takalak man born at Mona Mona Mission crossed paths on their way to work.





