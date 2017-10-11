A.B. Original’s album Reclaim Australia has earned the hip hop duo six ARIA award nominations. The duo, made up of Briggs and Trials, won the 12th Australian Music Prize this year and the album’s lead single January 26 reached #16 on triple j’s Hottest 100. Jessica Mauboy also secured six nominations including best female artist, making it seven consecutive years of ARIA nominations. Mauboy made ARIA chart history with her latest release, becoming the first Indigenous woman to debut and achieve three consecutive weeks at #1. Reaching platinum status, the album also became Mauboy’s first individual #1 album on the ARIA chart. Dan Sultan is in the running for three awards (Best Male Artist, Independent Release and Rock Album). Archie Roach and Busby Marou have both been nominated for Best Blues and Roots Album.