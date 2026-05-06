A Century of Strength

For many Australians, reaching the age of 100 is a remarkable milestone — a moment to reflect on a long life and celebrate the years lived.

For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, however, such milestones are far rarer. Lower life expectancy rates, shaped by generations of dispossession, systemic inequality and limited access to healthcare, mean that few Aboriginal people are afforded the chance to celebrate a 100th birthday.

When it does happen, it carries deep significance — not only for the individual and their family, but for the entire community. This weekend, the Walgett Aboriginal community in western New South Wales will come together to celebrate one such rare and powerful milestone, honouring 100 years of life for proud Gamilaroi woman Nita Gladys “Aunty Glady” Kennedy. Born in Walgett in 1926, Aunty Glady is the eldest of seven children — five girls and two boys — and grew up at the nearby Gingie Mission, a place that shaped much of her early life.