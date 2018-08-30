FORMER prime minister Tony Abbott – who infamously proclaimed himself ‘Prime Minister for Indigenous Affairs’ and said Aboriginal people living in remote communities were making a ‘lifestyle choice’ – has accepted an offer to become Scott Morrison’s special envoy on Indigenous affairs, saying school attendance and performance will be his major focus. “What I expect to be asked to do is to make recommendations on how we can improve remote area education, in particular, how we can improve attendance rates and school performance because this is the absolute key to a better future for indigenous kids and this is the key to reconciliation,” he told The Daily Telegraph. National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples co-chair Jackie Huggins said, as prime minister, Mr Abbott had a “history of supporting harmful, paternalistic policies relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs”.