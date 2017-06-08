June 8: Northern Territorian Abby Cubillo is in the Australian team for basketball’s Under-19 World Cup in Italy next month. The FIBA Under-19 World Cup will be held from July 22-30. Cubillo is the only Territorian in the side that is dominated by Victoria, with six selections. Cubillo was part of Australia’s first ever gold medal at the Under-17 World Championships last year, a tournament they went through undefeated. In Italy, Australia will play Japan on July 22, Mexico on July 24, and Hungary on July 25.