THIS year’s Byron Bay Film Festival has a strong list of Aboriginal films, including In My Blood it Runs, Warburdar Bununu: Water Shield, Elders and Shame.

Firekeepers of Kakadu, made by Della Golding, of Tweed Heads, a short documentary on Bininj people of Kakadu, who maintain a traditional life, as they have for 65,000 years. As they hunt and forage in preparation for a great food festival, we witness how they continue to balance biodiversity in an unforgiving landscape, and the challenges they face keeping their culture alive.

Byron Bay Film Festival runs from October 18-27 at Palace Byron Bay, Byron Community Centre, Pighouse Flicks, Brunswick Picture House and the Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah.