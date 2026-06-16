Flipping fantastic: Thunder wins cup

By Peter Argent

Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Thunder players have returned home victorious after a week- long stay in Adelaide where they took part in the latest instalment of the Don McSweeny Aboriginal Lands Cup.

This week-long event culminated in the Thunder players touring Adelaide Oval before taking to the field to play a curtain-raiser before the Adelaide Crows verses Geelong AFL match earlier this month.

Playing in tough conditions marred at times by torrential rain, APY Thunder took on Yirara College and won handsomely, many times displaying sublime skills in a difficult playing environment. Colin Hayes collected best on ground honours for the APY Thunder team, after they were presented with the Don McSweeney Cup.

The week-long Cup program brought together participants from APY Thunder and Yirara College, which supports students from remote Central Australian communities.