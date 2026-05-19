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War hero ‘robbed’ of highest bravery award

By Todd Jigarru Condie

Aboriginal soldier, Private William Allan Irwin captured three machine gun posts during a fierce battle in France during World War 1 and was struck down attempting to silence a fourth. He was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal – the second-highest award for bravery at the time. Yet in the same battle, another Australian soldier – Private George Cartwright – received the Victoria Cross, the nation’s highest military honour, for capturing a single machine gun position.