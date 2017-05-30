May 30: Activities continue around the nation for National Reconciliation Week, held annually from May 27 – June 3. These dates mark two milestones in Australia’s history – the 1967 referendum and the historic Mabo High Court decision, respectively. This year there are two significant anniversaries: 50 years since the 1967 referendum, and 25 years since the Mabo decision. Communities large and small are holding events to celebrate. More information on activities at www.reconciliation.org.au/nrw/major-events/