THE Wangan and Jagalingou Family Council has vowed to fight on, after the Federal Court dismissed their appeal against an Indigenous Land Use Agreement that could permanently extinguish native title in the area the controversial Carmichael coal mine is to be built.

A group of five Aboriginal opponents to the mine alleged the process of checking whether the traditional owners who voted on the ILUA had legitimate native title claims “lacked rigour”.

However the court on Friday dismissed the appeal by Wangan and Jagalingou people, including Adrian Burragubba.

Their challenge sought to overturn a decision handed down in 2018 that found an ILUA between Indian mining giant Adani and the Wangan and Jagalingou people was valid.