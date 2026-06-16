The keepers of culture come together

By Jillian Mundy

These pages are just a snapshot of the presentations, people and conversations at this year’s AIATSIS Summit, which was the biggest to date. More than 2,291 delegates gathered on lands of the Kombumerri people for the five- day event at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre earlier this month. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders, leaders, youth, academics, native-title stakeholders, legal experts, overseas guests and representatives from collecting and archiving institutions and government were there.

AIATSIS (Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies) alternated between the National Native Title Conference and the National Indigenous Research Conference each year, until they merged in 2021. The summit presented research, challenged ideas and shared knowledge.

There was hope and unsurprisingly a lot of heavy content, Mob desperate to protect their Country and their rights. Echoed across many sessions was a call for unity.