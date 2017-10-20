The Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Washington DC today. AIATSIS chief executive Craig Ritchie said both organisations are dedicated exclusively to the histories and cultures of indigenous peoples. “This agreement to collaborate in areas of mutual interest and concern means we can learn from each other’s strengths and expertise, and continue to build our capabilities in a relationship of shared commitment and two way exchange,” he said. The NMAI is part of the Smithsonian in the USA, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, with 19 museums and a zoo. The NMAI is devoted exclusively to the history and art of cultures indigenous to the Americas and holds one of the most extensive collections of Native American arts and artefacts in the world.