WAANYI writer Alexis Wright has won the Stella Prize for Tracker, her book about Eastern Arrernte man Tracker Tilmouth. “I want to express my gratitude to my friend Tracker Tilmouth, a visionary leader in the Aboriginal world,” she said. I thought very deeply about how to develop this book about him by using our own storytelling principle of consensus, to give everyone the opportunity to tell their part in the story. I was not even sure if it would work as the manuscript of stories grew, but I pushed on for the six years it took to create Tracker. I worked on this book because I felt that Australia needed to hear what Tracker had to say. It is important. It involves the future of Aboriginal people and our culture. All Australian writers and their readers should be grateful that the Stella Prize has created enormous opportunities for women writers.”