A NSW Aboriginal Rugby League knockout delegates’ meeting will be held in Sydney on Saturday, July 29. It will be held at the Community Centre in The Block, Redfern, starting at 11am. Redfern All Blacks spokesman Deal Widders has encouraged all teams to be represented at the meeting, if possible. Widders also advised teams to get in their entries as early as possible. He also urged fans to book their accommodation early. The Knockout will be held at Leichhardt Oval, starting on Friday, September 29, and ending on Monday, October 2.