February 12: National Rugby League (NRL) boss Todd Greenberg has indicated the game’s leading Indigenous players will have a big say on where the next All Stars clash will be played. Following the Indigenous All Stars’ romp over the World All Stars in Newcastle on Friday night, the annual fixture will go on a one-year hiatus due to the World Cup at the end of the year. However, Greenberg promised the All Stars game would return to what could be a vastly different looking calendar in 2019 and beyond. He said the All Stars and the Auckland Nines would remain. “But let me make it really clear, they’re going to be part of the schedule. It’s just a matter of where we play them,” he said. That decision is certain to come with some input from Indigenous NRL elder statesmen such as Johnathan Thurston and Greg Inglis. Thurston gave a masterclass as he orchestrated the Indigenous All Stars to a 34-8 rout of the World All Stars.