All Stars to be played in Newcastle, tickets on sale today

NEWCASTLE in the NSW Hunter Valley will host the Rugby League All Stars matches on February 10 next year. Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council chair Linda Burney said next year’s All Stars would mark an important milestone as the first time the event would be played outside of Queensland. “This year’s men’s and women’s All Stars matches were a huge success and well supported both in the lead up to the games and the games themselves,” Ms Burney said. “I have no doubt that Indigenous and non-Indigenous New South Wales fans in particular will jump at the chance to see the best male and female players line up against each other in Newcastle in February next year.” The NRL confirmed early bird NRL club member ticket prices were on sale from 1pm today, August 24, and would start at $10, with general public tickets on sale from Monday, August 29.