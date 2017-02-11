It’s shaping up to be a big week in politics next week with the anniversary of Kevin Rudd’s apology to the Stolen Generations on Monday and the presentation of the Closing the Gap report in Federal Parliament on Tuesday.

People will gather all over the country for events and rallies on the 9th anniversary of the National Apology.

One such event will be a march in Sydney calling for an end to youth imprisonment and to reduce the numbers of Aboriginal children in foster care.

On Tuesday (February 14) Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hand down this year’s Closing the Gap report.

National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples will also formally present the Redfern Statement to Parliament on Tuesday.