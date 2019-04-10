DESIGNERS of wearable artworks are called to submit their collections for this year’s Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) fashion performance.

This year’s performance is called Buwal-barra Messengers of Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow – and collections of between six and 10 complete looks should reflect the theme and be able to be worn with bare feet.

The show is being curated by Bernard Singleton, Simone Arnol and choreographer Hans Ahwang.

Collections chosen for the show will be available for sale during CIAF at the Pop-Up Shop, subject to the individual designer’s agreement. This year is CIAF’s 10th anniversary fashion performance and collections will take to the runway on July 11 and 12 at Tanks Arts Centre.

The culturally rich and inspired fashion presentation comprises music, dance and language-storytelling synonymous to Queensland’s First Peoples. The event provides an artistic platform where intergenerational Indigenous culture is celebrated through fashion and this year includes a contemporary and traditional showcase of body adornment.

Queensland’s Indigenous Art Centres, textile artists and fashion designers have until April 25 to submit expressions of interest for the show. For more information, visit www.CIAF.com.au