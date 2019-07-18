TWO CULTURES. One Event. Ten Extraordinary Years. There’s no doubt the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) 2019 has come a long way since its’ inception in 2009, but there’s still something uniquely home-grown about the premier Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and cultural event.

My Yarn Now, this year’s theme, encouraged artists from the most remote parts of Cape York country through to the saltwater of the Torres Strait and right across rural and regional Far North Queensland to reflect and draw on the experiences and the events that have shaped their lives and their reflections of belonging to country. The result is a spectacular, moving and deeply cultural experience that seamlessly merges art, fun, fashion, politics and tradition into a five-day spectacular.

CIAF was predicted to attract around 50, 000 visitors.