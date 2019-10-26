BARKINDJI artist Kent Morris is used to helping former prisoners find new direction in their lives through art, but last week it was Kent’s turn to get his own designs on track.

Kent is one of a handful of artists chosen to decorate Melbourne’s trams as part of this year’s Melbourne International Arts Festival.

He is also the founder of not-for-profit organisation The Torch, which aims to reduce the rate of reoffending by encouraging the exploration of identity and culture through art programs.

Melbourne Art Tram designer Kent Morris is a Barkindji man based in Melbourne who believes Australia is currently experiencing the evolution of a collective celebration and acknowledgement of Aboriginal culture and stories.