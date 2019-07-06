Australia’s first world No 1 Evonne Goolagong says as a fellow Indigenous woman she is proud of the success of Ash Barty.

Barty became the first Australian woman to take the top tennis mantle in almost half a century by claiming her third title of 2019.

The 23-year-old joined mentor and Indigenous idol Goolagong Cawley as only the second Australian woman to reach No 1 since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1973.

A seven times grand slam champion, Goolagong Cawley reached No 1 in 1976.