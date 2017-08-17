August 17: Ash Barty has soared 10 places to 48 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings as she continues to enjoy a stellar 2017 season. To celebrate, the rising young Indigenous Australian from Ipswich, Qld, last night knocked over American legend Venus Williams in the round of 32 at the Cincinnati Masters in the United States. Barty beat the former world No 1 6-3 2-6 6-2. Barty has been mixing it with the world’s best players in recent weeks and looks certain to rise even higher in world rankings. The improvement sees Barty move to within striking distance of the Australian No 2 ranking, currently held by world No 43 Sam Stosur.