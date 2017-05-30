Aboriginal player Ash Barty has tuned up for the French Open tennis tournament winning the Strasbourg International women’s doubles final with fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua. Barty and Dellacqua had a 6-4 6-2 win over Taiwanese sisters Yung-jan Chan and Hao-ching Chan. The Australian pair are to meet the French combination of Virginie Razzano and Marine Partaud this Wednesday in the opening round of the women’s doubles at the French Open.