February 23: Australia has been condemned in Amnesty International’s State of the World’s Human Rights annual report 2016, with the rights organisation saying the justice system is failing Indigenous people, particularly children who are detained at 24 times the rate of non-Indigenous children. The report also criticised Australia for its ‘continued abuse of people seeking safety and the warehousing of vulnerable people in offshore detention, as well as the failure to legislate for marriage equality’. Amnesty said the courage to expose and speak out about human rights abuses has become more important than ever, with politicians around the globe pushing agendas based on a narrative of blame, hate and fear.