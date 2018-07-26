THE Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) is searching for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to become the next generation of great Australian screen storytellers and inviting them to visit the school at AFTRS annual Open Day on Saturday, August 11. Head of AFTRS Indigenous unit Kyas Sherrif said it’s an opportunity to look behind the scenes at AFTRS state-of-the-art facilities, meet tutors and graduates and ask questions. Prospective students will also be able to find out about Indigenous scholarships and fee help. “We want talented and ambitious Indigenous creatives and storytellers to apply for the course that suits them so they leave here work-place and industry ready,” she said. “For the interstate mob who can’t make it to Sydney, we’ll be live streaming all day from the AFTRS Facebook page.” The open day is on Saturday, August 11 between 10am and 3.30pm at AFTRS, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney.