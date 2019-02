THIS year’s Young Australian of the Year Baker Boy (Danzal Baker) will headline the entertainment at the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars in Melbourne. The Darwin-born rapper is the first Indigenous artist to achieve mainstream success rapping in the Yolngu Matha language and will showcase his unique sound between the women’s and men’s matches at AAMI Park on Friday, February 15. Baker Boy said he was looking forward to seeing the All Stars players in action.