Barba signs with French rugby union club – but ban still applies

FRENCH rugby union giants Toulon have announced that banned National Rugby League (NRL) premiership-winning fullback Ben Barba will switch codes and play for them for the rest of the Top 14 season. Only two weeks ago, Cronulla re-signed Barba two months after his contract was terminated by the Sharks, following a positive test to cocaine. The 27-year-old was hit with a 12-match ban in November as a result of the second positive sample he returned under the NRL’s illicit drug policy. The NRL said today that the ban will not begin until he has completed any overseas sporting commitments. Barba signed a one-year contract for the 2017 season, but the deal is yet to be ratified by the NRL.