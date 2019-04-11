Barbara and the Camp Dogs is coming back to Belvoir St Theatre in Sydney as part of its national tour.

Barbara and her band, the Camp Dogs, have been trying to make it in Sydney, but this is a tough town for musicians. In all the relentless demands of city life, the wild and unpredictable Barbara craves a sense of belonging. So, it’s time to hit the road with her cousin, René.

What follows is part road-story, part family drama, part political cry from the heart, interlaced with original songs that range from punk-inspired explosions of rage, to tender rock and soul ballads full of yearning.

The production runs until April 28 at the Upstairs Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre.