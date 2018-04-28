WORLD tennis No 18 Ashleigh Barty has been named Tennis Australia’s national Indigenous tennis ambassador in a move to attract more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth to tennis. The appointment comes following a break-out year in 2017, where Barty was awarded the Female Sportsperson of the Year in the National Dreamtime Awards, as well as the highest honour in Australian tennis, the Newcombe Medal. Barty was welcomed to the Northern Territory and given a tour of the new Darwin International Tennis Centre at Marrara, which will host the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival for the first time in September. As part of her trip to the Top End, Barty flew to the remote Wurrumiyanga community on Bathurst Island and conducted a tennis clinic at the local Murrupurtiyanuwu Catholic School.