Barty powers into third round at Australian Open

ASHLEIGH Barty’s return to tennis is already a screaming success, last night sweeping into the third round of a grand slam for the first time. Barty set up her Australian Open round-three appearance with a convincing 7-5 6-1 win on over American Shelby Rogers. And she has a golden chance to make it into the fourth round, next facing German qualifier Mona Barthel, who upset Olympian champion Monica Puig. Barty returned to tennis early last year after a stint playing professional cricket, with the Australian Open her first major campaign since the 2014 US Open.