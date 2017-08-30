AUGUST 30: Ashleigh Barty will meet world No 88 tomorrow in the second round of the women’s singles at the US Open Tennis Championships at Flushing Meadows, New York. Barty completed a banner first day for Australia’s women’s tennis stars with a crushing 4-6 6-0 6-1 win over the US Open’s 21st seed – Croat Ana Konjuh. In further evidence of her impressive maturity, the 21-year-old held her nerve after falling behind 4-0 in the opening set before winning 16 of the last 19 games against Konjuh. “Even though it was 4-0 pretty quickly, I knew all I needed to do was settle and get myself into the match,” Barty said.