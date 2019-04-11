YORTA Yorta man and musician Benny Walker is relishing his time back home in regional Victoria. It’s been nine years since he returned.

“I really enjoy the balance it’s given me, the country pace,” he told the Koori Mail.

Benny is having a couple of weeks off from touring and is focusing on developing new material for a new release.

“I have a fantastic life balance living in the country and getting to travel for gigs, the best of both worlds. I can get out on the road and it’s pretty hectic and tiring but I always know that at the end of it I can always come home to the beautiful landscape and the river here.”

Fans of Benny’s blues and roots sound can look forward to a new release that will be coming out next year.