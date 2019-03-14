EDDIE Betts proved yet again that his skill engaging with the next generation, is a key behind the success of taking the AFL game on the road to rural locations during the pre-season.

Among the healthy crowd of nearly 5,500 patrons at Port Pirie, considering the extreme heat, was a cohort of students from the Yalata Anangu School, eight hours drive west, some 200 kilometres west from the town of Ceduna on the Great Australian Bight.

“It was great day for the Yalata Anangu School students visiting Port Pirie for the Crows versus Power JLT Series game,” Tony Roberts, the Principal at Yalata Anangu School, said.