Birch wins Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Ghost River

Melbourne author Tony Birch has been named the winner of the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Indigenous Writing 2016 for his novel Ghost River. Birch received $25,000 for his book, a coming-of-age story that is firmly anchored in Melbourne. Ghost River centres on two unlikely young friends, Ren and Sonny, who find freedom and adventure along the winding banks of the Yarra River. Birch’s novel, which is published by University of Queensland Press, was chosen from a shortlist of three books from a total of 37 entries. The shortlist included Ali Cobby Eckermann’s Inside My Mother and Ellen van Neerven’s Heat and Light.