BOOMERANG Festival is back in Byron Bay on April 19-21 and the line-up is long – featuring Young Australian of the Year Baker Boy, Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project, Archie Roach and Dobby. Held as part of Bluesfest Byron Bay, Boomerang is Bundjalung country’s own Indigenous arts and culture festival, managed and programmed from a First Nations perspective. Bluesfest director Peter Noble said Boomerang – the Indigenous festival within a festival – is a musical and sensory delight including performances from Mojo Juju, the Mission Songs Project, Dallas Woods and Benny Walker. “Many have said the closing ceremony is one of the most moving experiences, not only of Bluesfest, but, of their lives,” he said.