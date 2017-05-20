May 18: FEDERAL Attorney-General George Brandis has intervened in a court case brought by Aboriginal woman Delia Kemppi and others challenging an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with Indian mining giant Adani. There is to be a directions hearing for the case today in the Federal Court but Senator Brandis has asked the Court to not make a ruling, but wait for the political process around the amendments to the Native Title Act to run its course. Wangan and Jagalingou (W&J) Traditional Owners Council spokesperson Adrian Burragubba said Senator Brandis’ intervention showed he was working in Adani’s interests. “The Federal Government has been attempting to push through amendments to the Native Title Act to overturn the ruling in McGlade and protect Adani’s interests,” he said. “Along with other traditional owners, we continue to demand proper consultations and the necessary time to achieve consent for Native Title amendments.”