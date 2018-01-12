Bundjalung mural unveiled by artists in Peace Park, Nimbin
Jan 12: Bundjalung artists Oral Roberts, Gilbert Laurie and Lewis Walker have unveiled their new mural in Nimbin, northern NSW. The artwork, in Peace Park, tells Bundjalung creation stories and displays important symbols and totems. Laurie said they started painting the mural in October. “It tells the story of our country,” he said. “How we connect with country and how it was made.”
