Students’ new song to help thousands learn a language Children from the remote north-western New South Wales community of Brewarrina will help teach Aboriginal language to thousands of students across Australia through the Indigenous Literacy Foundation’s (ILF) 2026 Busking For Change campaign. The official Busking For Change 2026 song, Minyan Ngabangka (What’s in the Water), was co-written by ILF ambassador Dobby, First Nations artist Kelsey Iris and children from Brewarrina.

Through the national program, students across Australia will learn and perform the song while raising funds to help kids in remote communities access books in language. Featuring Murrawarri language and inspired by Brewarrina’s deep connection to the Baawan/Bama River, the song invites students nationwide to engage with one of the world’s oldest living cultures through music.