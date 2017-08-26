A GROUP of eminent Australians is calling on the Federal Government to end discriminatory policies in the Northern Territory. Their statement says that 10 years of the NT Intervention is too long. Yolngu Elder Reverend Dr Djiniyini Gondarra will be one of the speakers at an event at Melbourne University Law School on Monday, August 28, along with former NT Australian of the Year Rosalie Kunoth-Monks, supporting a statement illustrating the continuing discrimination, racism and lack of justice towards Indigenous people. The group is calling on all governments to listen carefully and negotiate respectfully on measures of genuine self-determination. Signatories include Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Stephen Page, Educator Professor Chris Sarra, and distinguished former jurists including Elizabeth Evatt, Alistair Nicholson, Frank Vincent and Ian Viner, former Aboriginal Affairs Minister in the Fraser Government.