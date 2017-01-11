Calls for prosecution of authorities involved in Ms Dhu’s death

ABORIGINAL leaders, including from the National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples, want Western Australian authorities involved in the death of Ms Dhu prosecuted. The WA Coroner found the 22-year-old Aboriginal woman was treated inhumanely by police and her death could have been prevented. Ms Dhu died two days after being locked up at South Hedland Police Station in August 2014 for unpaid fines totalling $3622. Coroner Ros Fogliani found Ms Dhu’s death could have been prevented if her illness had been diagnosed earlier and she had been given antibiotics. National Congress co-chair Jackie Huggins says there should be prosecutions. “Whilst Congress cautiously welcomes the recommendations from Coroner Fogliani, we strongly believe that the findings fall short and should recommend prosecution for those whose negligence and racism (whether unconscious or conscious) resulted in the death of a young Yamatji Nanda/Bunjima woman,” she said.