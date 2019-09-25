AS bushfires rage across NSW and parts of Queensland, a savannah burning carbon project has brought great social, environmental and economic development benefits to traditional owners on Cape York Peninsula.

In partnership with Aurukun rangers, managed by Aak Puul Ngantam (APN), located in Cape York, the Aboriginal Carbon Foundation has traded 10,000 carbon credits to the National Australia Bank earning traditional owners significant revenue from the project and protecting Country.

Utilising the savannah burning carbon farming methodology, which implements early dry season burning to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and wildfires, APN Cape York Rangers based out of Aurukun on the western cape were pleased with the outcome of their hard work.

APN Cape York general manager Sandy Whyte said they could use the money earned from the carbon farming project to assist traditional owners to return to their homelands.