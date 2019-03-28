A MELBOURNE sports store called Boots and All wants Aboriginal communities to know it may be able to help out with cheap football boots and other sports equipment.

The company founder Joanne Rockwell came up with the idea for a charity sports store after a conversation with Meningrida women in 2006.

She was told that the community was having trouble getting sports equipment because of the high costs and their remote location.

And so the business was born.

Anyone wanting to donate sporting equipment should visit the charity’s website at www.bootsforall.org.au to find their nearest collection point.