February 14: Only one of the seven targets set down nine years ago to improve Indigenous health, education and employment is on track to be met. That’s been highlighted in the ninth annual Closing the Gap report handed down today in Parliament by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Targets in mortality rates and health, employment and reading, writing and numeracy are not being met, with Indigenous Year 12 attainment the only success reported. Mr Turnbull said the “stark reality” is there is not sufficient progress. The report was tabled after national leaders received the Redfern Statement – a document from Indigenous organisations proposing dozens of changes across a range of areas, including health, education, justice and family violence – earlier in the day.