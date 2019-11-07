ELDER Reggie Uluru, who was present for the Uluru handback and the closure of the climb, says it is the end of a long fight for land rights.

Shortly before Uluru was permanently closed to climbers at the end of last month, the crowd was ordered to make way for a group of Aboriginal Elders.

Several were in wheelchairs and had asked to be brought from their nursing home at the nearby Mutitjulu community to witness another piece of history: the closing of the climb at what is a sacred place in their culture.

Three of them, brothers Reggie and Cassidy Uluru, and artist Nelly Patterson were present when the Australian Government returned ownership of Uluru to the Pitjantjatjara Anangu people on October 26, 1985.