More than 2,500 people gathered in Sydney for Australia’s largest Indigenous business event, Supply Nation’s Connect on May 8-9.

Supply Nation chief executive Laura Berry said this year the theme was ‘the power of an idea’. “We presented best practice strategies and tactics to implement supplier diversity from around the globe at the Knowledge Forum; we showcased the diversity of business ideas and the growing maturity of the sector at the Indigenous Business Tradeshow; and we celebrated the leaders in the sector at our Gala Awards Dinner,” she said.

More than 450 people attended the Knowledge Forum; over 170 Indigenous businesses exhibited at the Tradeshow with over 1000 buyers in attendance; and more than 1,200 people attended the Gala Awards dinner at the Grand Ballroom at the International Convention Centre to celebrate the announcement of the 2019 Supplier Diversity Awards.