IDENTITY, racism, displacement, country, nuclear testing, sovereignty and the Stolen Generations are being explored in a survey of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art at the University of Queensland Art Museum, from July 28. Touring from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA), Defying Empire: 3rd National Indigenous Art Triennial brings together 30 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across the nation. The exhibition features artworks of various media, from painting on canvas and bark, weaving and sculpture, to video, prints, photography, metalwork and glasswork. NGA Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art curator Tina Baum said the exhibition marked the ongoing resistance, resilience and defiance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people against colonisation, from first contact through the 1967 Referendum and up until today. The exhibition runs until November 11. Entry is free.