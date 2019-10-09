A CONVOY of Aboriginal traditional owners and their supporters have been travelling through inland NSW to raise the plight of Aboriginal communities cut off from natural river flows.

The Water for Rivers convey has been led by Murruwari Budijiti Elder Bruce Shillingsworth, who said the river catchments were in crisis and artesian basins were being poisoned.

Along the way, corroborees were held in Walgett, Brewarrina, Bourke, Wilcannia and Menindee, with 300 supporters gathering at each town.

The convoy was made up of two coaches and fifty cars.

Mr Shillingsworth said the convey was calling for Aboriginal water rights ‘in the vein of the 1960s Freedom Rides’.