Victoria has won the men’s grand final at the 2017 National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC), defeating NSW by 18 runs and in the process securing the NICC men’s title for the first time. Victoria won the toss and elected to bat first at Traeger Park, Alice Springs, scoring 8-228 from their 50 overs. NSW could manage only 210 in reply. The title win on February 13 was the first for a Victorian men’s team at the NICC. Victoria’s win in the men’s grand final followed NSW’s win over Queensland in the NICC women’s grand final earlier in the day.